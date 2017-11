The American actress, human rights campaigner and gender equality activist Meghan Markle is to marry Prince Harry – with a Royal Wedding planned for next spring. The prince, who is fifth in line to the throne, said he was “thrilled” declaring he had known Ms Markle was “the one” from the very first time they’d met. But this isn’t just a story of a privileged young couple. Meghan Markle will become Britain’s first mixed-race Royal.