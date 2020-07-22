Meet the woman who spent 112 days in ICU with Covid-19

The UK has recorded 79 deaths with coronavirus today, taking the total number of deaths to 45,501.

One of those lucky to be alive is Marilyn Duncan.

The last thing she remembers is having a cold, the next thing she knew she was waking from a coma more than two months later surrounded by doctors in PPE.

At 38-years-old she is thought to be one of the longest-ever patients to be treated in an intensive care unit after contracting Covid-19.

Our health and social care editor Victoria Macdonald went to see her on the day she was finally leaving the ICU unit at Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals Trust in south London.