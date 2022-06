They call themselves “The Tyre Extinguishers” and say they have one aim: to make it impossible to own a 4×4 in the world’s urban areas.

The climate activists go out at night and deflate the tyres of SUVs in affluent areas, from the UK and Scandinavia, to New Zealand and the USA.

They claim they’ve struck around 5,000 vehicles all over Britain in the last few months, with one police force describing their actions as reckless.

We’ve been to meet them.