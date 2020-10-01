Meet the Calais migrants, willing to risk their lives to reach the UK

It is the very visible arrival of desperate people in small boats across the Channel that has made the question of asylum more politically urgent.

Most of them set off from Calais, determined to seek refuge in Britain – seen by many as a less racist and fairer place than the countries they’ve passed through on their dangerous journey to the west.

Yousra Elbagir has been speaking to one group of young Sudanese men in Calais who are planning to cross the Channel – and are willing to risk their lives time and again to get to the UK.