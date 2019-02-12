Meet the Brexit stockpilers

The forecast for the next 5 days
How about a range of freeze-dried meals and tins of macaroni cheese which last up to 25 years – plus, of course, some fire starters and a water filter?
That’s what you’ll find inside a Brexit survival box which one company has been selling for £300 a time, claiming they’re helping people be properly prepared if there’s a no-deal Brexit.
They’ve been accused of cashing in on Project Fear. Or is it just a sensible precaution?
We have been talking to people who’ve been filling their cupboards just in case.