Meet the Brexit stockpilers

How about a range of freeze-dried meals and tins of macaroni cheese which last up to 25 years – plus, of course, some fire starters and a water filter?

That’s what you’ll find inside a Brexit survival box which one company has been selling for £300 a time, claiming they’re helping people be properly prepared if there’s a no-deal Brexit.

They’ve been accused of cashing in on Project Fear. Or is it just a sensible precaution?

We have been talking to people who’ve been filling their cupboards just in case.