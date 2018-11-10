May’s Brexit plan under fire but Labour refuse to back People’s Vote

The arch-Brexiteers are against it, the Remainers are against it, the DUP who prop her up are against it and Labour who want her out are against it. But Theresa May is showing no sign of changing her position on Brexit and still seems to think everyone else will blink as they peer over the edge of a no deal Brexit. We still don’t know precisely what the PM is going to put to her cabinet this week, or what their plan B might be if it is defeated.