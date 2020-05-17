Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham accuses Boris Johnson of a London centric lockdown easing measures

Boris Johnson is facing a growing revolt in northern England over his strategy for easing the lockdown

Boris Johnson is facing a growing revolt in northern England over his strategy for easing the lockdown – some councils are refusing to reopen schools in June – while the greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham compared the measures to an exercise in ‘chaos theory’.

This, as a poll shows public approval for the government’s handling of the crisis has plummeted by nine points over the last week.

Our home affairs correspondent Darshna Soni has been to Nottinghamshire, where former mining communities voted Tory for the first time to get their opinion