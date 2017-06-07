May: ‘What we want is someone to be difficult and to stand up for Britain’

Speaking on the eve of the election, Prime Minister Theresa May tells Jon Snow she will be “difficult” and “stand up for Britain” in the Brexit negotiations. On criticism of her so-called “dementia tax”, she says she was right to be open about the “challenges” Britain faces from an ageing society. She adds that when she was Home Secretary, she ensured that the police and security services were given extra powers, and intends to boost security after the London Bridge attacks by reviewing human rights laws.