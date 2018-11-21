May tries to seal Brexit deal in Brussels

Theresa May is still in talks with the European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, amid increasing pressure to agree a divorce deal.

The German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned she would not turn up to the EU summit on Sunday if the final negotiations weren’t agreed within the next 48 hours.

Earlier, as more Tory MPs urged the Prime Minister to renegotiate the entire deal, she told the Commons that rejecting it would simply mean more uncertainty and division, or risk no Brexit at all. We speak to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.