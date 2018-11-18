May tells party critics that ousting her ‘won’t help Brexit’

The forecast for the next 5 days
Getting rid of me won’t make delivering Brexit any easier, Theresa May has told her critics – as she warned the next seven days would be “critical”.
In an interview with Sky News this morning, the Prime Minister admitted the past week had been tough, but said negotiations over the final details were still taking place.
Jeremy Corbyn for his part said a second referendum on Brexit was ‘not an option for today’ but could be in the future.