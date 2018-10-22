May says 95% of Brexit deal agreed with EU

Theresa May says only 5% of the withdrawal agreement is left to negotiate with Brussels. But that fraction is the hardest bit – the issue of the Northern Ireland border.

But as she spoke to MPs the Prime Minister knew that some of her harshest critics were not opposite her but on her own side.

The fury that some Conservative MPs feel about her Brexit policy was shown when one of them told a Sunday newspaper that the Prime Minister faced having a knife “stuck in her front and twisted”.

Today that remark was condemned by all sides.