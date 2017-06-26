May offers reassurance to EU nationals

Theresa May has promised that EU citizens living in Britain will have their rights protected after Brexit. Those who have lived in the country for five years before a still-to-be-agreed cut-off date will be granted “settled status”, but there are still questions about the level of protection on offer.

The pledge came after the Prime Minister reached a deal with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party to sustain her government in power. But she had to promise an extra billion pounds of spending in Northern Ireland over the next two years to clinch the deal.