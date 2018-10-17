May lobbies European leaders for Brexit deal

A few hours ago at Prime Minister’s Questions, Theresa May clashed with Jeremy Corbyn, rejecting his claim that her Brexit Chequers plan was “dead”.

Now she’s in Brussels in an attempt to convince her EU counterparts that the plan still has a pulse and that she can get it through parliament.

Here more and more officials are coming to terms with the possibility that there may be no deal at all. And like a child who’s allowed to chat to guests, but is then sent to bed as the adults settle down to eat, Mrs May’s only been invited to the pre-dinner drinks, before the others retreat to dine and discuss what’s on the table for the UK.