May hails launch of 10-year NHS plan for England as ‘historic’

The government has outlined how it plans to save hundreds of thousands of lives by diverting money away from hospitals and into early detection of diseases, such as cancer.

The long-awaited 10-year plan for the NHS in England will see DNA-tailored cancer treatment being given to children. The Prime Minister has promised to give the NHS an extra £20 billion a year.

But senior doctors are warning that hospitals are already missing targets and services will get worse as the population ages.