May embarks on Brexit roadshow

These might well be the hardest of the hard yards. Theresa May has to travel frenetically to try to get this deal over the line. Here to the heart of rural Wales she came, to meet the best in show of the farming community this morning, then on to Belfast and a DUP welcoming committee, if that’s the right word.

Her supposed allies accuse her of having given up on trying to get a better deal. Tomorrow it’ll be Scotland, where the Nationalists are starting to bang the drum of independence once again. Everything up for grabs, no respite, no obvious Plan B.