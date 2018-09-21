Channel 4 News
21 Sep 2018

May demands respect after EU rejects her Brexit plan

Political Correspondent

Tonight the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, responded to Theresa May saying “a compromise is still possible”.

That followed the broadside from Theresa May this afternoon demanding respect, explanations for why her plan isn’t acceptable or a better idea. Otherwise it’s no deal. No wonder the pound fell instantly.

We speak to Conservative MPs Charles Walker and Justine Greening and Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair’s head of communications.