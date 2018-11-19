May defends her Brexit deal to business leaders

The forecast for the next 5 days
“Be in no doubt, I am determined to deliver” my Brexit deal, Theresa May has told business leaders at the CBI conference. As of this evening opponents of that deal on her own backbenches have failed to muster enough support to start the process of ejecting her from Downing Street.
And there was enthusiasm for leaving Europe from Jeremy Corbyn, who claimed Labour could negotiate an exit that would be a “catalyst for economic transformation”.