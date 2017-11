Downing Street has condemned a series of tweets by President Trump, re-posting anti-Muslim videos which had been put online by a leader of the far-right group Britain First.

Mr Trump re-posted three videos from the account of the group’s deputy leader Jayda Fransen, who’s facing charges, including religiously aggravated harassment. It’s been met by outrage on both sides of the Atlantic and calls for Mr Trump’s invitation to visit Britain to be revoked.