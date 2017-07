The newspapers billed it as a reboot of her leadership, but Theresa May kept her speech low key at the launch of a report into workers’ rights this morning. There was a touch of defiance, as she inisisted that her beliefs remained unchanged despite the election result – and humility, as she appealed to other parties to bring forward their own ideas. But in the Commons, there was a touch of bravado, as the Foreign Secretary said the EU could “go whistle” for its “extortionate” Brexit bill.