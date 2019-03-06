May and Javid seemingly at odds over knife crime and police cuts

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man, thought to be in his 20s, died of stab wounds in East London.

The latest tragedy comes as the Home Secretary appeared to set himself at odds with the Prime Minister over how to respond to rising knife crime.

Sajid Javid held a summit with police chiefs from England and Wales today and said that the government should “listen” to them when they ask for more resources.

Theresa May, though, has denied a link between violence and police cuts.