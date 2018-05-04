May and Corbyn both claim victory in local elections

Not a quake then for Labour or the Tories, but there were a few tremors. Theresa May claimed victory for her party, and so did Jeremy Corbyn for his. In fact, every party leader claimed victory, apart from the Ukip chairman, who compared his party to the “black death” – but in a good way.

According to a projection for the BBC of what the vote would have been if the whole country had gone to the polls, the share was identical for both main parties at 35 per cent each. Several councils, though, will look very different.