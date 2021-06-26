Matt Hancock resigns as Tory MPs join calls for his resignation

Matt Hancock resigned from his job this evening – almost 48 hours after the publication of a picture of him kissing a close aide, in breach of his own covid rules.

While Labour, the SNP and the Liberal Democrats called for him to go – just two Conservative MPs have publicly said he should resign – but there’s been no tsunami of support from his own side either.

Away from the politics – perhaps the most damning assessment – in an open letter to the Prime Minister, some of the families bereaved by Covid , described Mr Hancock as an “embarrassment” to the government and said his position was no longer tenable.