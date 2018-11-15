Mass cabinet resignations over May’s Brexit deal

So despite the chaos at the heart of her government, Theresa May claims she is not for turning. At a press conference inside Number 10 this afternoon she defended her Brexit plan to the hilt.

Leadership, she said, was about “taking the right decisions, not the easy ones”, declaring she believed “with every fibre of my being” that the deal was right for the country.

But all this after a day of deepening political turmoil, the first resignations came before 9am this morning, followed by a series of others like toppling dominoes – meanwhile the plot against Mrs May’s leadership thickens.