Mark Field suspended as minister after grabbing protester

Mark Field has been suspended as a Foreign Office minister, pending an investigation, after he grabbed a female climate change protester during a black-tie dinner.
The MP has now apologised to Janet Barker, although he insisted that guests had “understandably felt threatened”, while Ms Barker suggested Mr Field should “go to anger management classes”.
Number 10 said Theresa May had seen footage of the incident and found it “very concerning”.