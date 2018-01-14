Marcus Gayle: ‘Remnants of that [racist] culture around to this day’

Will football coaching at the top of the English professional game become the next focus of a Me Too campaign surrounding racism allegations? Later this month former England star Peter Beardsley will hear if he has has lost his job as a Newcastle coach. He strongly denies charges of racism and bullying made against him. Two former Chelsea coaches – Graham Rix and Gwyn Williams – have also denied racism accusations from their former youth players. Ex Premier League player Marcus Gayle, who now works for the anti-racism Kick It Out Campaign, discusses these latest allegations.