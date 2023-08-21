Manchester United part ways with Mason Greenwood to prevent further ‘PR disaster’, says fanzine editor

The Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood is to leave the club after what’s being described as “mutual agreement” after an internal inquiry into his conduct.

The player was arrested in January 2022 in connection with material which was published online – but charges including attempted rape and assault were dropped just over a year later.

He’s now admitted making mistakes but has insisted “I did not do the things I was accused of”.

Manchester United said they had now decided it would be “most appropriate” for Greenwood to continue his career elsewhere.