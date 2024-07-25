Manchester police officer suspended over ‘kicking and stamping’ video

A police officer has been suspended and the independent police watchdog is investigating – after footage shared online showed a man being kicked and stamped on the head, at Manchester airport.

The mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham appealed for calm after crowds of protestors gathered outside Rochdale police station last night – while the Home Secretary said she understood the ‘widespread distress’ which the footage had caused.

We should warn you there are disturbing images from the start of this report.