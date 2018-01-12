Manchester Arena report criticises some media

The forecast for the next 5 days
An interim report into the emergency response to the Manchester Arena attack has criticised some in the media and social media users over the aftermath of the tragedy, saying some bereaved families were approached before they’d known what had happened to their loved ones.
But Lord Bob Kerslake, who’s leading the review, also said there had been “critical” communications issues between emergency services responding to the incident, although did not go into detail.