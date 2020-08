There were gasps in court as the sentence was handed down. 55 years for the brother of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber.

It is the longest sentence in British legal history.

Hashem Abedi was found guilty of the murder of twenty two people, attempted murder, and plotting to cause an explosion.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker said Abedi was “’equally as culpable” as his brother. He added that the “despair and desolation of the bereaved families has been palpable”.

Symeon Brown reports.