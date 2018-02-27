Man who faced being sent back to Jamaica allowed to stay

Theresa May is being urged to intervene over the Home Office’s treatment of former child migrants who came here from the West Indies during the 60s. Caribbean high commissioners say they want their immigration status treated as a special category. It follows the case of Anthony Bryan, who faced removal to Jamaica even though he’d lived and worked here for 53 years. Officials are now letting him stay. But could thousands of other people who’ve lived here for decades be at risk of being kicked out?