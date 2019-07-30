Man sues police after he grew up not knowing his father was an undercover officer

Imagine your father abandoned you as a child.

Then 24 years later you find out he was a police spy and not the activist you grew up believing him to be.

That son has spoken for the first time to Channel 4 News of his struggle to get answers.

The Metropolitan Police has so far refused to reveal any details about what it knew at the time the undercover officer left when his son was just two years’ old.

Now, at the age of 33, he is suing the Met and says it is trying to bury the case and lay the blame on the father he never knew