Man stuck in Jamaica for 15 years

A new raft of measures has been announced by the government, which it claims will allow people from the Windrush generation to get their UK citizenship at no extra cost. But what about the toll the scandal has already taken on the families affected, like Trevor and Desmond Johnson, who arrived as boys from Jamaica in 1971, and claim they’ve had their lives wrecked? Trevor, who we featured last week, has faced threats of deportation, while his brother has not been able to visit Britain since he went back to Jamaica to look after his mother in 2003. We met Desmond Johnson in Jamaica.