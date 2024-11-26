Man raped by vicar as teen says Archbishops failed him

When the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby steps down in January the next most senior person in the Church of England – the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell – will take over his duties.

But a man who was raped by a priest as a teenager has told this programme Lord Cottrell was among many senior members of the clergy to fail him – and that he should resign.

This as a member of the General Synod and senior parliamentarians tell us that Bishops accused of failing to root out church abuse should lose their historic right to sit in the house of Lords.

A warning – there are some distressing themes in this report.