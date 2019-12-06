Man guilty of sex attacks on women and children

It took the jury foreman seven-and-a-half minutes to deliver the verdicts. Serial sex attacker Joseph McCann was guilty of 37 charges.

His youngest victim was just 11 years old. McCann kidnapped, assaulted and raped women and children in terrifying attacks across England over a two week period.

But 34-year-old McCann was released in error without going before a parole board.

The probation service has apologised for failings in the case.

This report contains shocking accounts of his crimes.