Man faces deportation to Jamaica for criminal offence as teenager

A flight to Jamaica chartered by the Home Office to remove foreign nationals convicted of a criminal offence could go ahead with as few as eight passengers on board, this programme understands.

That’s a fraction of the 100 people suggested by initial reports. We spoke to one man still inside a detention centre by phone. His family have asked for their identities to be kept secret. This morning he was expecting to be deported even though he’s lived in the UK since he was a baby, and now has a daughter.