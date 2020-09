The family of the young man who died in the series of knife attacks in Birmingham city centre on Sunday have described him as “the light of our life”.

Jacob Billington, who was 23, was stabbed during a night out with school friends in the city.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and attempted murder.

The police have faced criticism over whether they were too slow to respond.

