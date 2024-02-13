Man accused of police officer murder evaded arrest for 17 years

The man accused of organising an armed robbery in 2005 which saw a police officer killed has gone on trial.

PC Sharon Beshenivsky was gunned down as she responded to reports of a robbery at a travel agents in Bradford.

Jurors heard that in total, seven men were involved in the robbery, all of whom have since been convicted with the exception of Piran Ditta Khan.

Prosecutors say Khan planned the robbery and flew to Pakistan three months after PC Beshenivsky’s death and remained there until he was arrested four years ago.