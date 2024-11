A man accused of murdering his ten year old daughter during a campaign of abuse has given evidence for the first time in his trial at the Old Bailey.

Urfan Sharif wept as he took the stand and denied he was responsible for her death

His lawyer claimed he had been wrongly portrayed as “the villain of the piece”.

The young girl’s body was found with dozens of injuries at the family home in Woking last year.

Warning: This report contains distressing details.