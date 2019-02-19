Brexiteers, and some Remainers, are fearing tonight that their proposed plan for leaving the EU, the ‘Malthouse Compromise’, has been dumped by the government.

The Prime Minister has been updating both cabinet ministers and MPs today after the Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay held talks in Brussels last night with his counterpart Michel Barnier. Mrs May is due to head there herself tomorrow.

Meanwhile Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is in Copenhagen as part of his tour of European capitals to find “a way through” the current deadlock.