Majority of UK modern slavery victims are children, report says

Modern slavery often conjures up visions of people brought from abroad in the backs of lorries, the fastest-growing group of victims is British – the majority of them children.

But a new report warns that the government system for identifying them and then providing help and support is not working, leaving many at real risk of harm.

Today, the Home Office announced it is to radically reform the way it deals with such victims.

Our Social Affairs Editor, Jackie Long has been speaking to families whose lives have been devastated by this often hidden crime.