The Chief Medical Officer for England has warned people trying to enjoy this hot glorious sunshine that they must continue following social distancing rules or risk a rise in coronavirus cases.

His warning came as a major incident was declared in three Dorset towns as thousands of people flock to beaches – on what has been the hottest day of the year so far.

Police and council leaders have pleaded with people to stay away – saying the irresponsible behaviour of some people was “shocking”.