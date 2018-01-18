Macron summit brings border big bucks and pub lunch

As President Macron has said that he and Theresa May are weaving a new tapestry together. It is very possible that such emollient words have never been heard before at the Sandhurst Military Academy, where the two leaders, their ministers and senior generals met this afternoon.

It was Emmanuel Macron’s first visit to Britain as president, and the Government welcomed him with an announcement that it will spend an extra £44.5 million improving border security around the English Channel.

The visit also included a pub lunch with the PM and a top secret briefing from all the British and French intelligence chiefs, as our political editor Gary Gibbon reports.