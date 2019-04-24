Lyra McKee funeral attended by political leaders from across political divides

The forecast for the next 5 days
It was an extraordinary gathering of people for an extraordinary person.
The funeral in Belfast today of 29-year-old Lyra McKee, who was shot dead in Londonderry last Thursday, was attended not only by friends and family but political leaders including the British and Irish prime ministers.
The young journalist was remembered in moving tributes, with calls for her death to be the catalyst for a new era of understanding and reconciliation in Northern Ireland.