Luton Town celebrate historic rise to Premier League

After more than three decades out of the top flight of English football, Luton Town have celebrated their return with a massive street party.

The club, nicknamed The Hatters after the town’s historic connection with hat making, even crashed down into the fifth tier just 14 years ago amidst financial turmoil.

Their play-off victory over Coventry on Saturday means they will soon be hosting the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, albeit in the smallest ground ever to grace the Premier League.

Anja Popp joined the party.