Loyalist ‘supergrass’ has jail term slashed

A loyalist “supergrass” who admitted the murders of five people has had his jail term slashed to six-and-a-half years for helping the police. Gary Heggarty was originally given a 35-year sentence for his crimes but turned state witness in 2009 and provided information on 55 murders in Northern Ireland, although the information only led to the conviction of one man.

The families of Heggarty’s victims say that the reduced sentence means justice has not been served.