Low-skilled workers denied visas under post-Brexit points-based immigration plan

For the government , it’s an historic moment that marks the end of the free movement of people.

From 1st January 2021, a new immigration system based on qualifications and earnings will operate in the UK.

Under the plans, workers who don’t have the equivalent of A-levels or Scottish Highers will no longer get visas.

A salary threshold for workers wanting to come to the UK would be set at £25,000.

But professions facing a shortage of workers such as nursing, will be allowed in on a lower figure of just over £20,000, and a scheme to bring in seasonal agriculture workers will be expanded.

The Home Secretary says the changes will boost the economy and attract the brightest and best.