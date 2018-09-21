Lost Childhood: ‘culture of violence’ for young offenders

The epidemic of violence in our jails is not just confined to adult prisons. Over 40% of children say they have felt unsafe in youth custody. One former inmate, who was in Feltham Young Offenders’ Institution, told Channel 4 News of a culture of violence where guards were unable to protect the boys inside and also failures in the way teenagers are rehabilitated.

Now in full-time education, thanks to prison charity the Longford Trust, Daniel Chapman is angry about the way children are punished. In the last of our Lost Childhood series, he spoke to us about what it was like to be locked up as a child.

A warning: this report contains graphic descriptions of violence.