Today, another group of suspected migrants were detained at Zeebrugge port as they tried to climb a fence into a truck company compound.

Officials there say it’s highly unlikely that the 39 people who died were loaded into the trailer inside the port zone – insisting seals and licence plates are examined and checked by cameras before any refrigerated trailer can be loaded onto a ferry.