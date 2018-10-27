Lord Hain defends decision to name Sir Philip Green in Parliament

The forecast for the next 5 days
The former cabinet minister Lord Hain has defended himself today after using parliamentary privilege to name Sir Philip Green earlier in the week, after an injunction was made against a newspaper.
Yesterday Sir Philip said it was outrageous for Peter Hain to name him as the man who prevented the Daily Telegraph publishing allegations of sexual and racial harassment.
But today the Labour peer stood by his decision to name Green, who denies any misconduct.