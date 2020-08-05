‘Long Covid’ sufferers say they need more support

Tens of thousands of people in the UK are now living with serious ongoing health conditions months after catching Covid-19, and not enough is being done to support them.

That was the message from three people who are experiencing what’s being called ‘Long Covid’.

They were giving evidence to an All Party Group of MPs and peers on behalf of an online support group, which already has 15,000 members.

Many of them were never hospitalised with the disease, yet have been suffering severe medical symptoms.

Claire Hastie, who founded the group, is now having to use a wheelchair.